ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,431,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 1,357,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

ALPEK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $1.35 on Friday. ALPEK has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered ALPEK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

