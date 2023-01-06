Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.13.
About Adhera Therapeutics
