Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.13.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

