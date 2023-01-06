CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,040,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
