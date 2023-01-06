CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,040,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

