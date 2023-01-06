Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Acquires C$456,050.16 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,050.16.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.31. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.54 and a 52-week high of C$33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$925.60 million and a P/E ratio of 72.57.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 136.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.
Featured Articles
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.