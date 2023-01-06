Michael Greenberg Sells 10,503 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

