Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Sells 880 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $417.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $730.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

