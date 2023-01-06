Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $357,031.11 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

SILK opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 235,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.