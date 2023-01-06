Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $357,031.11 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $357,031.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Silk Road Medical Stock Performance
SILK opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
