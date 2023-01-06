Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) COO Sells $355,362.87 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after buying an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,477,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

