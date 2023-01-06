Glenn Sblendorio Sells 17,447 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00.
IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of ISEE stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.