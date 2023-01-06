Glenn Sblendorio Sells 17,447 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

