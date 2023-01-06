Thad Jampol Sells 13,903 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 13,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $349,799.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Thad Jampol sold 4,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $58,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $64,359.10.

Shares of INTA opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

