Gayatri Raman Sells 13,114 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,859.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gayatri Raman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Gayatri Raman sold 3,532 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $64,353.04.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.00, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 16.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

