Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$323,977.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, with a total value of C$323,977.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, with a total value of C$387,158.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$62.06 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$41.09 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$20.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.55.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

