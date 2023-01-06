SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

