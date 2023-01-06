Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,961 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.60. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.