John M. Kane Sells 17,006 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

