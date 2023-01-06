Dana L. Evan Sells 6,397 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $200,545.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BOX Stock Down 4.3 %

BOX opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.06. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BOX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BOX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in BOX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

