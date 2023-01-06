United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $193,382.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $274.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

