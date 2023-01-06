United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $193,382.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $274.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
