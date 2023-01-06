SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CEO Sells $262,055.97 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.