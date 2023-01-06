M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $241,725.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $464.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 173,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

