Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 10,401 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,166.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Sunday, December 4th, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Gary Bowman sold 3,802 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,857.80.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,367,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,229,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 386,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.