Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,612 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,885 shares in the company, valued at $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48.

On Monday, October 31st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96.

PI opened at $105.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $129.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $151,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

