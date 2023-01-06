Martine Celej Sells 2,208 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$74.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.66. The stock has a market cap of C$33.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

