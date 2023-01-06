Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06.

Nutanix Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.09 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,170,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 584,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

