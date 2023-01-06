Benjamin Calderon Sells 139,606 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 139,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,664,103.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,185.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $438,211.44.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,009,894.40.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,993,898.50.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.