Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $874,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NET stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

