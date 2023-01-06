Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $874,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NET stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.04.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
