Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

