Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Information Services Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.