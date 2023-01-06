Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of III opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Information Services Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
