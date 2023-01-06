Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,870.85% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 591,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

