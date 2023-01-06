Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,538.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 146,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 75,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

