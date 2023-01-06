Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 32,895 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inhibrx Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $23.15 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 2,628.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.54%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INBX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,837,000 after buying an additional 973,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after buying an additional 213,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 256,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

