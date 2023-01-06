Mark Landau Buys 184,700 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Mark Landau bought 184,700 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$499,613.50 ($339,873.13).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Mark Landau bought 76,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$184,680.00 ($125,632.65).
