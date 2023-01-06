Mark Landau Buys 184,700 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Mark Landau bought 184,700 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$499,613.50 ($339,873.13).

On Monday, November 7th, Mark Landau bought 76,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$184,680.00 ($125,632.65).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

