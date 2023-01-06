Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Julie Papanek Grant Sells 25,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $96,224.64.

On Thursday, December 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $108,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $100,200.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

