The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $542,559.55 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 9,464 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12.

On Thursday, October 20th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,300 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 100 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,550.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $514,314.24.

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $55,996.35.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of Joint stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.27 million, a PE ratio of 279.86 and a beta of 1.24. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

