Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $622,861.74 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,039,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $214.93 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $322.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

