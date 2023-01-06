Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00.

Xometry stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 11.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

