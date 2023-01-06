TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,340.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($28.19) and last traded at GBX 2,275 ($27.41), with a volume of 294491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,270 ($27.35).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TBC Bank Group news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,201 ($26.52), for a total value of £4,512,050 ($5,436,204.82).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

