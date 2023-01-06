Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,435,100 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 6,872,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.