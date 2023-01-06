Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
ATNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.
NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $10.25 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
