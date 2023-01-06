Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $10.25 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.