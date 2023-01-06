boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,700 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 5,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
boohoo group Stock Performance
BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.63.
About boohoo group
