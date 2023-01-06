AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $157.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 115.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.