Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 29.5 %

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.38. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 102.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

