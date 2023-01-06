Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSB. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mesabi Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

