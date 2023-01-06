Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE MMI opened at $34.77 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.
Further Reading
