Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

MMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $290,563. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,551 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 232,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMI opened at $34.77 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $323.84 million during the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

