Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,485,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Leidos by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,904,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

