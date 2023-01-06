Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 59.6% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Avantor by 3.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.64 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

