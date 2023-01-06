IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Sells 1,250,000 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,767,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,071,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Friday, December 30th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Braden Michael Leonard sold 157 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $634.28.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard sold 1,078 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $4,376.68.

IMARA Trading Up 2.1 %

IMARA stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.06. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,468 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.