Sassine Ghazi Sells 29,136 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.8 %

SNPS stock opened at $315.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

