Sassine Ghazi Sells 29,136 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SNPS stock opened at $315.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.32.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
