Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

