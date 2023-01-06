Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.40.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

