Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.